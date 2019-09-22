'Don't add to road toll': Timely safety warning

Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan joined assistant commissioner Mike Keating of Road Policing Command to officially launch this year's Operation Spring Break last week. They are pictured here with emergency service personnel and assistant commissioner John Cawcutt representing Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and acting assistant commissioner Matthew Green on behalf of Queensland Ambulance Service

MAKE sure these school holidays do not repeat the devastating road tolls of the past.

This is the resounding message from the state's emergency service leaders.

As school holidays officially start, the numbers of school children and families on Fraser Coast roads will increase from today.

Holiday road issues started quickly on Saturday morning, with the Bruce Highway closed for hours after a truck lost its trailed at the Bauple turn-off near Tiaro.

Just hours later, at 11.25am, three people escaped injury in a two-car crash at the corner of Ann St and Adelaide Ln in Maryborough.

It was only about four weeks ago a single-car crash in the Gympie region claimed the life of Maryborough woman Lynette Loftus.

The mother was one of 153 people killed on Queensland roads so far this year.

Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, Mark Ryan, last week joined assistant commissioner Mike Keating of the Road Policing Command to officially launched this year's Operation Spring Break.

The operation will focus on safe driving behaviour throughout the school holiday period.

Mr Keating said the state-wide effort at this time of year would encourage motorists to continue to take care.

"Everyone needs to ensure they don't become complacent when getting behind the wheel,” he said.

"It's a great time of the year for road trips, but long trips can be dangerous.

"Driving on unfamiliar roads and long distances is all the more reason to remain alert and take extra care.

"Distractions can have devastating consequences any time behind the wheel.

"We are once again asking drivers to always focus on the road despite what may be happening around them.

"During this period, police will be maintaining a highly visible presence on Queensland roads, but it is ultimately still up to drivers to make the plan and decisions to keep themselves and their families safe this school holiday period.”

Mr Ryan said the goal was simply for everyone to reach their destination safely.

"This school holiday based period of high visibility policing on our roads comes at a time when we traditionally see a devastating road toll,” Mr Ryan said.

"Even one fatality on our roads is a tragedy.”

On Friday, Acting Executive Manager of Clinical Standards and Quality Alex Thomson said Queensland Ambulance Service wanted to ensure every child left the school term in one piece and returned back to their final leg of the school year in the same way.

Mr Thompson highlighted that, as we move into the warmer weather, the vigilance shouldn't stop on our roads.

"Accidents happen any time, anywhere,” he said.

"We need to ensure our kids are well-supervised around water and beaches and that everyone has basic first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills to jump into action if needed.

"A well-stocked and carefully thought-out first aid kit can make all the difference when an emergency occurs.”