Don't be fazed by controlled blazes across Fraser Coast

PLANNED burns will be carried out across the Fraser Coast in coming weeks, with residents urged not to be alarmed by the sight of smoke.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will carry out the burns within the Fraser Coast area from Tuesday until August 30, as part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in areas including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Burrum Heads, Vernon State Forest, Walligan, Maroom and Tinnanbar.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Maryborough office of QPWS on 07 4302 8521.