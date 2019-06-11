Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNING: Smoke rises from Vernon State forest. Photo Carlie Walker / Fraser Coast Chronicle
BURNING: Smoke rises from Vernon State forest. Photo Carlie Walker / Fraser Coast Chronicle Carlie Walker
News

Don't be fazed by controlled blazes across Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by
11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANNED burns will be carried out across the Fraser Coast in coming weeks, with residents urged not to be alarmed by the sight of smoke.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will carry out the burns within the Fraser Coast area from Tuesday until August 30, as part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in areas including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Burrum Heads, Vernon State Forest, Walligan, Maroom and Tinnanbar.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Maryborough office of QPWS on 07 4302 8521.

More Stories

controlled fire fcfire fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    premium_icon St Mary's Catholic College students win Telstra tech prize

    News The simple task of walking the family's dogs inspired a genius concept which earned two Maryborough students a trip to Telstra's tech headquarters

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:07 AM
    $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    premium_icon $1.5 million for schools, health grants in budget: M'boro MP

    News More details of the budget will be revealed in parliament today

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    premium_icon 'Open the purse strings': Pitt's pitch to State Government

    News The State Govt has previously locked horns over the Regional Deal

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    EVENT: In for the ride of a lifetime at Teebar rodeo

    premium_icon EVENT: In for the ride of a lifetime at Teebar rodeo

    News As always the event will be action packed.

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM