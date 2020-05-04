Menu
Police Commissioner blast crowds at Burleigh Hill

by Kyle Wisniewski
4th May 2020 9:32 AM
THE state's police commissioner has warned Gold Coast's against repeating scenes of giant crowds on Burleigh hill after a disappointing end to the first weekend of lifted restrictions.

Police were forced to move on crowds at Goodwin Terrace yesterday from 6pm, with people breaching social distancing measures to watch the sunset.

The crowds yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine News
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll, speaking this morning on the Today Show warned Gold Coasters the behaviour will threaten the state's recovery from COVID-19.

"The behaviour of crowds across the weekend has been absolutely tremendous and then we saw that situation at Burleigh last night," Commissioner Carroll said.

Police have given a final warning to Gold Coasters after large crowds on Burleigh Hill yesterday. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
"I have additional sum 900 police out across the state, it is a warning please don't do that again this afternoon, there will be more police out.

"We were trying to do the right thing yesterday and asking people to stay apart.

"The message all along is if an area is very, very busy please move away from there so we can maintain that social distancing."

Commissioner Carroll said 146 fines have been handed out across the state for reckless behaviour.

Crowds yesterday were well behaved at Burleigh Heads but in some areas, like the Connor St pedestrian crossing, social distancing became impossible. Picture Glenn Hampson
"An Airbnb at Carrara, a party of seven one night, a party of 18 the next night, that was 25 breaches," she said.

"Another party in Brisbane where 10 people were on a balcony having a good time, that's another 10 breaches.

The packed crowds at Burleigh last night.
"So disappointingly, those people are really not doing the right thing, but in essence most people are really trying to be compliant this weekend."

Commissioner Carroll said she hoped would not need to be rolled back into place.

Crowds in James St at Burleigh Heads yesterday. Picture Glenn Hampson
"A majority of people are really doing the right thing, however where we will muck up into the future, it is those who are really not taking up this," she said.

"I ask that people do comply and definitely do that in the next two weeks."

Originally published as 'Don't crowd Burleigh again this afternoon'

