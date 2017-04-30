PUB FEST: 'We can beat the record if people get organised'

PUB FEST organiser Brendan Heit says he is confident Maryborough can break the world record, but only if everyone participating hands in their crawl cards.

Brendan, who manages the Criterion Hotel, told the Chronicle this year's Pub Fest was busier than previous years, but beating the world record came down to participants' organisation.

"Even in the past we've had enough [people involved] to break that record, but the amount of cards handed in was significantly lower than the actual numbers," Brendan said.

"If everyone handed in their card tonight, I'm pretty confident we could beat the record this year."

Pub crawlers have until 8pm to complete and hand in their cards at the last venue they visit.