Don't forget to register for backpacker tax rate: O'Brien

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has reminded employers to sign up with the ATO to claim on the Backpacker Tax.

TAX rates for working holiday makers may have changed, but employers still need to be registered with the Australian Tax Office to claim on the Backpacker Tax

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien reminded employers to register for the new rate, which would allow a withholding of tax at 15% for wages paid from January 1.

Unregistered employers will need to withold tax at 32.5%.

"The ATO is assisting employers as they start to use the new rate, so if you haven't registered, please do so now ,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Registration is quick and easy, and each employer will only need to register once.”

For more information visit www.ato.gov.au.