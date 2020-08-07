Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug trafficker caught with knife breaches sentence

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVING a knife in a public place landed a man, who was sentenced for drug trafficking, back in court.

Zachary Tyson Gaddes, 33, appeared before Maryborough Supreme Court this week for breaching his suspended sentence.

Judge Ann Lyons said while Gaddes had breached his suspended sentence, he had not offended in a "like manner".

"I'm relieved to see no drug offences," she said.

Gaddes had also failed to appear in court because of an infected laceration to his hand.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Judge Lyons said the outstanding balance of the suspended sentence was two years and 13 days.

"It was not for drugs or trafficking, for which he was originally sentenced," Judge Lyons said.

She told Gaddes he needed to engage properly with his parole officers.

Judge Lyons activated 12 months of the sentence, but released Gaddes immediately on parole.

She warned him to stay out of trouble.

"Don't have this merry-go-round before the courts," she said.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime knife maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        URGENT: Cops want to speak to this man after Bay stabbing

        URGENT: Cops want to speak to this man after Bay stabbing

        News *Free story* Police allege a woman’s throat was slit in the alleged attack

        Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Premium Content Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Council News Major changes coming as park reopens in stages

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Premium Content How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Crime Court hears seller had “significant customer network”.