Drug trafficker caught with knife breaches sentence

HAVING a knife in a public place landed a man, who was sentenced for drug trafficking, back in court.

Zachary Tyson Gaddes, 33, appeared before Maryborough Supreme Court this week for breaching his suspended sentence.

Judge Ann Lyons said while Gaddes had breached his suspended sentence, he had not offended in a "like manner".

"I'm relieved to see no drug offences," she said.

Gaddes had also failed to appear in court because of an infected laceration to his hand.

Judge Lyons said the outstanding balance of the suspended sentence was two years and 13 days.

"It was not for drugs or trafficking, for which he was originally sentenced," Judge Lyons said.

She told Gaddes he needed to engage properly with his parole officers.

Judge Lyons activated 12 months of the sentence, but released Gaddes immediately on parole.

She warned him to stay out of trouble.

"Don't have this merry-go-round before the courts," she said.