DON’T LET THE DOGS OUT: Council’s stern words to pet owners

Pet owners are being urged to take more responsibility with their animals after an incident where two pet dogs killed 20 turtle hatchlings in Hervey Bay.

Turtle Research and Conservation volunteer Lesley Bradley said she was disappointed at the news and said it was critical to protect turtle hatchlings as only 1 in 1000 returned to lay eggs for the next generation.

She said loggerhead turtles nested along the beaches of Hervey Bay and green turtles lived in the Great Sandy Strait.

A green turtle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / File

“Our program uses aluminium security grills on the nests … the dogs have attacked when the turtles were outside the security grills. It’s not nice,” Mrs Bradley said.

Fraser Coast Councillor David Lewis said while twenty hatchlings were killed by the dogs, another 40 turtles were saved by a resident who ushered them into the sea.

“The turtles were killed because dog owners were irresponsible and let their dogs roam free while they went for a swim,” he said.

“You cannot just unleash your dog and let it roam anywhere. Owners need to be close enough to give voice commands and control their pet.



“Beach entrances are sign posted to alert people if dogs are prohibited, allowed on leash or off leash.”

Cr Lewis suggested the Council could install larger, more visible signs advising people of the rules regarding which beaches prohibited dogs on them.

“No one in the community wants to see the destruction of turtle nests and hatchlings,” he said.

“Be a responsible pet owner.”

