Don't like it? Come up with a better idea for M'boro

Councillor Paul Truscott with the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights, due to be installed in the CBD after a successful council motion.

SOON Maryborough will be home to Australia's first Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights.

It's unfortunate that something that will help boost tourism in a struggling Maryborough is being shot down by naysayers.

Sure, the installation of the pedestrian lights in Maryborough's CBD will come at a cost of $30,000 but once it's done it's there for years to come.

I have seen people complain that they would rather the money spent on roads and other things that don't come under local government jurisdiction like homelessness.

You could use that argument for any proposal.

If that's really the case - do we really need to spend money on things like Christmas decorations for the towns, flowers for the town gardens or banners during festival times.

Can you imagine if our council really stuck to just rates, rubbish and roads.

That doesn't sound like a community I would want to live in let alone visit.

Surely I am not the only one who is sick and tired of seeing constant negativity and whinging whenever someone comes up with a new idea.

Yes, we definitely should have robust discussion to ensure the region is moving forward with the best ideas.

But we also need to be open to new ideas and understand that some will substantial amounts of money.

It comes down to having faith in our leaders to choose wisely.

In this case - I think the 11 councillors made a great decision.

So for those that feel compelled to run to their keyboard to shoot down an idea like the Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights - how about first you come up with a less costly idea that will add colour to the town and drive tourism for years to come?

I'll wait.

