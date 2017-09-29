Don’t make ED the full-time siren on your Grand Final day

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is urging Fraser Coast footy fans to make good decisions this long weekend so they don't end their Grand Final celebrations on the injury list.

WBHHS Chief Operating Officer Debbie Carroll said long weekends were always busy times for emergency departments.

"This extra pressure on our EDs can be exacerbated by preventable presentations caused by people over indulging during long weekend or Grand Final celebrations," Ms Carroll said.



"With the long weekend ahead of us, we expect people will be taking part in plenty of recreational activities such as football Grand Final parties.

"Overindulging during celebrations can easily lead to injuries or illness, whether that's due to the influence of too much alcohol or because of over-exerting themselves in the heat.

"We really want people to enjoy the long weekend and the spectacle of the grand finals - we just want to make sure that a trip to hospital doesn't become their full-time siren.

"So whether you're a Cowboys or Storm supporter, a Tigers or Crows fan, or a neutral sports lover, we're urging people to make safe and sensible choices as they celebrate."

Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said the long weekend celebrations could lead to people drinking more alcohol than they were used to and posed a risk to people's health.

"People who are celebrating will sometimes drink in excess of what they normally would and that carries a number of health risks," Dr Young said.

"On top of an increased likelihood of risky behaviour, one-off excess drinking may cause illnesses such as vomiting, dehydration, a hangover or alcohol poisoning.

"I urge people to consider how much alcohol they are consuming and to pace their drinking to ensure they don't become ill or end up making poor decisions - which can also be a risk to others.

"And if you see a friend or relative showing signs of having a bit too much, take action and ensure they are safe."

Dr Young also stressed that the hot weather conditions meant drinking plenty of water would be important during the weekend.

"Alcohol and soft drinks do not replace water and it is important that people keep drinking water to stay hydrated during what is hotter than normal weather for spring," Dr Young said.