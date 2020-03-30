Don’t mask your sympathy for others

Terry and Betty Cox were outdoors trying on her homemade sleeves to fit a medical mask inside. Picture: Glen Porteous

PLEASE be sympathetic and understanding of the medical plight of strangers and don’t judge them.

That was the plea from waldenstrom lymphoma sufferer Terry Cox.

Mr Cox has to wear a medical mask outside his home to protect himself from infection.

He says he has been subjected to criticism lately because of some people’s attitude during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to wear the mask because I have treatment for my blood cancer this week and if I get an infection I can’t get the chemotherapy I need,” Mr Cox said.

“One person in a carpark pulled up alongside me and made a negative comment about ‘that won’t stop me from getting the virus’ and my wife (Betty) told him a few home truths,” Mr Cox said.

“There have been several other people who have made negative comments about me wearing the mask.”

Mrs Cox said it was not just cancer people suffered from, but other health problems that forced them to wear a mask.

“Don’t be judgmental and please be more sympathetic towards people with health conditions,” she said.

Another health concern Mr Cox had was the hoarding of face masks by people.

“We had to get some of the last masks from Bunnings because we can’t find any others,” he said.

However, innovation was important for Mrs Cox who has made fabric sleeves that could be used as alternative face masks, or to hold medical ones.

“I made them out of plain cotton to fit Terry and if necessary he can slip the medical mask inside it,” Mrs Cox said.

“You can make your own and wash them or only buy what you need with medical masks because other people will need them as well.”