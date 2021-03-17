Don't miss chance to nominate best brunch on Coast

Hervey Bay's Sea Breeze Cafe serves a crispy skin salmon with chorizo and chilli jam. Is this your type of go-to brunch? Picture: Facebook/Sea Breeze Cafe Hervey Bay

Whether it’s catching up with friends, a date or just a little time to yourself, brunch is always a good idea.

In collaboration with Delicious and Matt Preston, the Chronicle is reaching out to ask you where the best brunch spot on the Fraser Coast is.

Perhaps it’s the perfect smashed avo or a bloody mary with something greasy which hits your tastebuds after a late start to the morning - we want to know where to find it.

Nominate your thoughts on where the best local brunch spot is in the comments of our Facebook post here, where they’ll go into the running to be crowned the Best Brunch in Fraser Coast.

Enzo's on the Beach, located in Scarness has been added to the nominees, serving brunch options such as gluten-free sunrise granola with coconut yoghurt. Picture: @therestaurantbrokers

Hervey Bay’s Enzo’s on the Beach and Sea Breeze Cafe have already been added to the list, with Maryborough’s Portside and Alowishus Delicious also in the running.

Nominations close at 8am on Thursday, March 18, so get your votes in while you can.

Finalists will be listed in an online poll on Thursday, March 18, where you can vote for the winner.

The Big Reveal will then happen on Monday, March 29.

Happy brunch-ing and balloting!