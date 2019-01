PHOTOS: They spent hours on the sideline of various Fraser Coast fields, tracks, mats, and courses, and now Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman and protege Cody Fox have compiled their best photos of 2018.

Published in the first Sport Monday liftout of the year, you can view their selections at the Chronicle website.

For Mr Brightman's selections, click here.

For Mr Fox's selections, click here.