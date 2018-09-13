Don't miss Community Day in the Park today

The Voice 2016 runner up Adam Ladell will perform in Maryborough today. He is pictured here with the 2016 grand finalists: Alfie Arcuri, Adam Ladell, Ellen Reed and Tash Lockhart.

FROM 10am until 1pm Wharf St Maryborough will come alive for the third annual Community Day in the Park today.

Put on by Life Choice Wide Bay Burnett as part of Disability Action Week and held on RU OK Day, the event aims to provide further opportunities for people with a disability to connect with the community.

Voice Australia 2016 runner up Adam Ladell and internationally renowned dancer Marta Bellydance will perform along with Maryborough Special School Buckateers as well as train rides, games, market stalls, food and heaps of fun.

LCWBB community engagement officer Andrew Dower said the event's purpose was for people with a disability to connect with our community for improved inclusiveness and health and well being.

"The event is for anyone and everyone, we are expecting between 500 to 1000 people to come through,” he said.

"The idea is for more people to learn about the National Disability Insurance Scheme and if you are a person living with a disability find out how to connect with local service groups.”