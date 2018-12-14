DON'T MISS: End of year dance concerts special

LOOKING for our coverage of this year's end of year dance concerts?

The Chronicle is happy to bring you hundreds of photos from the Sparks Dance Centre production Neon and, from the Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance, Fabulous Feet, starting tomorrow.

We know how hard local dancers work all year and are proud to celebrate their achievements.

From tomorrow, you will also be able to view online photo galleries at frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Photos can also be ordered at the Chronicle front counters in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.