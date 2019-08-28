Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

DON'T MISS: Everything you need to know about NAPLAN results

Jessica Grewal
by
28th Aug 2019 1:48 PM

NAPLAN results are out and the Fraser Coast Chronicle is bringing you everything there is to know about them. 

Live on our site you'll find the region's top performing schools and interactive maps with breakdowns on each.

Be sure to look out for the list of the region's most improved schools this evening.

This in-depth NAPLAN content is exclusive to our valued subscribers and we'd like to thank you for continuing to support local journalism. 

That support is helping to ensure the sustainability of our local papers in the face of huge competition from tech giants like Google and Facebook.

Great journalism costs money to produce - something that our readers truly value as they invest in story-telling making a difference in their communities.

We want to ensure even more people have access to stories that matter so for a limited time we are offering new subscribers the opportunity to see what they are missing out on.

New customers can subscribe to us for just $5 a month for the first three months with no lock-in contract. Conditions apply. See here for more details. 

The top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast have been revealed following the 2019 results release. See how your school compared to others in the region.

Queensland's top 50 NAPLAN performing schools.

 A full list of how every Queensland school performed.

What NAPLAN results really reveal about your child.

Education Minister Grace Grace weighs in on NAPLAN debate.

 

 

 

 


 


More Stories

naplan 2019 naplan results naplan test
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    premium_icon COUNCIL: Wide-reaching CCTV plan approved

    Council News CCTV plans, green space strategies and fee changes for the Royal Flying Doctor Service will headline today's council meeting

    Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's top NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education Top performing NAPLAN schools on the Fraser Coast revealed

    FISHING: How to hook a barra on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FISHING: How to hook a barra on the Fraser Coast

    News Find out where to cast your line for the best results.