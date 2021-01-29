DON’T MISS IT: What’s on around the Fraser Coast this weekend

URANGAN PIER MARKETS: Shoppers spend the morning of the Urangan Pier Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

It’s the last weekend of January and why not spend it enjoying one the many events on the Fraser Coast?

From live music, markets and outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone to do on the coast.

Friday January 29

Food N Groove Friday

What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

When: 4pm to 9pm

Cost: Free entry

Tickets can be booked here.

Live Music

What: Local Fraser Coast artist Frank Benn will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Saturday January 30

Park Run

What: A free, weekly 5km run along the Hervey Bay Esplanade with fellow runners.

Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan

When: 7am

Cost: Free, but attendees are urged to register.

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Live Music

What: Upcoming musician Liana McKay will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Free entry

Sunday January 31

Nikenbah Markets

What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 53rd gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

All Weekend

Circus Rio Spectacular

What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.

Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday sessions is at 11:00am.

Cost: Ticket prices available here.