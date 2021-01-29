DON’T MISS IT: What’s on around the Fraser Coast this weekend
It’s the last weekend of January and why not spend it enjoying one the many events on the Fraser Coast?
From live music, markets and outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone to do on the coast.
Friday January 29
Food N Groove Friday
What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.
Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay
When: 4pm to 9pm
Cost: Free entry
Tickets can be booked here.
Live Music
What: Local Fraser Coast artist Frank Benn will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
When: 5:30pm
Cost: Free entry
Saturday January 30
Park Run
What: A free, weekly 5km run along the Hervey Bay Esplanade with fellow runners.
Where: Lions Park, Charlton Esplanade, Urangan
When: 7am
Cost: Free, but attendees are urged to register.
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Live Music
What: Upcoming musician Liana McKay will be performing at the Hervey Bay Boat Club
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
When: 5:30pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Free entry
Sunday January 31
Nikenbah Markets
What: Travel to Nikenbah for a family and pet friendly market where you can buy fruit, vegetables plants, clothing, gifts and handmade items while enjoying live music and fresh food.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, 14 Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah
When: 6am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 53rd gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
All Weekend
Circus Rio Spectacular
What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.
Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba
When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday sessions is at 11:00am.
Cost: Ticket prices available here.