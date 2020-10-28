Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MUST - Studio Job
MUST - Studio Job
News

Don’t miss leaders debate, catch up on local election news

Jessica Grewal
28th Oct 2020 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dear Readers

JUST three days out from the state election, here's your chance to see the major party leaders go head to head and catch up on local election news.

The People's Forum, featuring Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington, is underway and can be viewed here.

If you miss it, watch the replay after 5pm. 

Meanwhile, if you haven't had the chance to check out the local election debates they can be viewed here.

The Chronicle has been bringing you daily election coverage and will continue to do so right up to decision day and the following week.

So far, candidates have been quizzed on a variety of topics including the COVID-19 recovery, unemployment, crime, ice addiction, hospitals, housing, fishing zones, water shortage, tourism, the wind farm, where they live, the Hinkler Regional Deal, Voluntary Assisted Dying and much more.

If there's a topic we haven't covered or a question you want asked, please be sure to send them in to jessica.grewal1@news.com.au

More news on controversial behaviour at pre-polling stations, what the cane industry wants from candidates, where councillors sit on the state election and candidate plans for people living with a disability and their careers, can be viewed on the Chronicle site on Thursday.

Here's a list of some of our most read election stories.

1. Push for new health board as candidates weigh in on hospital 

2. 'What about us?' Drug rehab centre reacts to Bundy funding 

3. Commitment to build Fraser Island cultural centre 

4. 'Pie in the sky': Opposition hits back at Labor's Bruce plan 

5. FINAL PITCH: Coast candidates vying for your vote

6. How you can cast your vote ahead of election day 

7. 'Baby killer': Police investigate threat against MP's staff 

8. One arrested as pre-poll marred by smeared pies, stolen signs 

9. $1b gravy train 'best news we've ever heard in Maryborough 

11. Train tender truth called out amid premier's promise 

12. HINKLER DEAL: Candidates weigh in on regional plan 

13. HTV CARDS: Where candidates numbered each other and why 

14. WIND FARM TIMELINE: 16 stories on how project progressed 

15. FINALLY: Tantari addresses nine-month wait and THAT post

More Stories

fcelection
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serious sex assault charges heard in M’boro court

        Premium Content Serious sex assault charges heard in M’boro court

        News The matter was adjourned

        • 28th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
        WEATHER WARNING: Coast back on dangerous storm alert

        Premium Content WEATHER WARNING: Coast back on dangerous storm alert

        News Warning current for hail, heavy rain, damaging winds

        • 28th Oct 2020 2:45 PM