Don’t miss leaders debate, catch up on local election news

Dear Readers

JUST three days out from the state election, here's your chance to see the major party leaders go head to head and catch up on local election news.

The People's Forum, featuring Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deb Frecklington, is underway and can be viewed here.

If you miss it, watch the replay after 5pm.

Meanwhile, if you haven't had the chance to check out the local election debates they can be viewed here.

The Chronicle has been bringing you daily election coverage and will continue to do so right up to decision day and the following week.

So far, candidates have been quizzed on a variety of topics including the COVID-19 recovery, unemployment, crime, ice addiction, hospitals, housing, fishing zones, water shortage, tourism, the wind farm, where they live, the Hinkler Regional Deal, Voluntary Assisted Dying and much more.

If there's a topic we haven't covered or a question you want asked, please be sure to send them in to jessica.grewal1@news.com.au

More news on controversial behaviour at pre-polling stations, what the cane industry wants from candidates, where councillors sit on the state election and candidate plans for people living with a disability and their careers, can be viewed on the Chronicle site on Thursday.

Here's a list of some of our most read election stories.

1. Push for new health board as candidates weigh in on hospital

2. 'What about us?' Drug rehab centre reacts to Bundy funding

3. Commitment to build Fraser Island cultural centre

4. 'Pie in the sky': Opposition hits back at Labor's Bruce plan

5. FINAL PITCH: Coast candidates vying for your vote

6. How you can cast your vote ahead of election day

7. 'Baby killer': Police investigate threat against MP's staff

8. One arrested as pre-poll marred by smeared pies, stolen signs

9. $1b gravy train 'best news we've ever heard in Maryborough

11. Train tender truth called out amid premier's promise

12. HINKLER DEAL: Candidates weigh in on regional plan

13. HTV CARDS: Where candidates numbered each other and why

14. WIND FARM TIMELINE: 16 stories on how project progressed

15. FINALLY: Tantari addresses nine-month wait and THAT post