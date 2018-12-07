Menu
CLASS OF 2018: Condy Park Preschool and Kindergarten - (L) Billy Staib, Nate Fleming, Indi Gray and Evie Koehler with teacher Gillian Auld.
News

Don't miss our Kindy graduation

7th Dec 2018 12:01 AM

IT'S that time of year when parents across the region bring their kindergarten-aged kids home knowing that next year, it will be time for big school.

At the Chronicle we wanted to celebrate our smallest community members' milestone with a special series of photos and online videos.

They feature special interviews, images as well as providing a great insight into what has been their daily kindy routine.

Our special keep-sake publication, featuring graduation photos from kindergartens across the Fraser Coast, will be in next Tuesday's Chronicle.

From Tuesday you will also be able to view our accompanying videos at frasercoastchronicle.com.au

