MY FIRST YEAR: Prep 1L students at Maryborough Central State School Jessie Burgess, Tori-Lee Baldwin, Gracie Shaw and Victoria De Guzman on the class computers. Alistair Brightman
Don't miss our prep photos special

22nd Mar 2019 11:01 AM
LOOKING for our annual prep photos special?

The final countdown to My First Year is on.

Featuring photos of every prep class from across the Fraser Coast, My First Year will be out next Wednesday, March 27 in your Chronicle.

Extra copies have been ordered to ensure everyone gets the chance to get their hands on this keepsake.

Parents and family members will be able to purchase photos from the front counter in the Hervey Bay office at Central Avenue Plaza, Pialba or by phoning 4120 1006.

