DON’T MISS OUT: What’s on around the Coast this weekend
LOOKING for your next big weekend event?
There is plenty to see and do this weekend on the Fraser Coast.
From spectacular performances to regular weekend markets, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
FRIDAY JANUARY 15
Food N Groove Friday
What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.
Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay
When: 4pm to 9pm
Cost: Free entry
Note: Tickets for entry can be booked here.
SATURDAY JANUARY 16
Urangan Pier Markets
What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.
Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Torquay Beach Markets
What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.
Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay
When: 7am to 1pm
Cost: Free entry
Live Music
What: Local artist Frank Benn will be performing cool, chill music at the Hervey Bay Boat Club
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club
When: 5:30pm to 10:30pm
Cost: Free
SUNDAY JANUARY 17
Dragon Boating Come and Try
What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.
Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655
When: 6:30am to 8:30am
Cost: Free
Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the coming and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.
Nikenbah Markets
What: Visit the Nikenbah Markets for a Sunday morning of food, fresh produces and many more items for sale.
Where: 14 Nikenbah-Dundowran Road, Nikenbah
When: 6am to 12pm
Cost: Free entry
Susan River Gel Ball Open Day
What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 51st gel ball skirmish open days.
Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
When: 9am to 3pm
Cost: $35
More information here.
ALL WEEKEND
Circus Rio Spectacular
What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.
Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba
When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday session is at 11:00am.
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
More information here.