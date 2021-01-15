DON’T MISS OUT: What’s on around the Coast this weekend

Circus Rio is hosting several performances in Hervey Bay over this weekend.

Circus Rio is hosting several performances in Hervey Bay over this weekend.

LOOKING for your next big weekend event?

There is plenty to see and do this weekend on the Fraser Coast.

From spectacular performances to regular weekend markets, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

FRIDAY JANUARY 15

Food N Groove Friday

What: Spend Friday afternoon and evening at Food N Groove where you enjoy good food and good music at Seafront Oval.

Where: Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay

When: 4pm to 9pm

Cost: Free entry

Note: Tickets for entry can be booked here.

SATURDAY JANUARY 16

Urangan Pier Markets

What: Urangan’s weekly markets offer fresh produce, good food and great live music and are one of the best ways to kick off the weekend in Hervey Bay.

Where: Pier St, Urangan, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Torquay Beach Markets

What: Torquay Beachside Markets offer a wide range of quality locally handcrafted goods and imported products.

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, Hervey Bay

When: 7am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry

Live Music

What: Local artist Frank Benn will be performing cool, chill music at the Hervey Bay Boat Club

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club

When: 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Cost: Free

SUNDAY JANUARY 17

Dragon Boating Come and Try

What: The Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club hosts a come and try morning every Sunday.

Where: 197 Buccaneer Drive Urangan, 4655

When: 6:30am to 8:30am

Cost: Free

Note: The club can be notified you are coming to the coming and try morning by messaging them on their Facebook page.

Nikenbah Markets

What: Visit the Nikenbah Markets for a Sunday morning of food, fresh produces and many more items for sale.

Where: 14 Nikenbah-Dundowran Road, Nikenbah

When: 6am to 12pm

Cost: Free entry

Susan River Gel Ball Open Day

What: Susan River Gel Ball is hosting their 51st gel ball skirmish open days.

Where: Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

When: 9am to 3pm

Cost: $35

More information here.

ALL WEEKEND

Circus Rio Spectacular

What: The Circus Rio Spectacular is back in Hervey Bay showcasing acts from around the world and has multiple shows across the weekend.

Where: Hervey Bay Library, 161 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

When: Saturday sessions are 11:00am and 7:00pm. The Sunday session is at 11:00am.

Cost: Ticket prices vary.

More information here.