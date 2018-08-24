Don't miss rare photo op

WHEELY FUN: Maryborough Speedway's Anthony Smith, Wayne Moller and Jen Smith displayed one of the three Monster Trucks which will star at the upcoming Father's Day Spectacular.

WHEELY FUN: Maryborough Speedway's Anthony Smith, Wayne Moller and Jen Smith displayed one of the three Monster Trucks which will star at the upcoming Father's Day Spectacular. JOY BUTLER

THIS Saturday you have the only opportunity to get up close to one of three Monster Trucks that will send audiences into a spin when they create chaos at the Maryborough Speedway on September 1.

The trucks will be on display at Maryborough's Medicar, Ferry St, near the Lamington Bridge, from 8.30-11.30am.

Speedway president Wayne Moller encouraged locals to bring the kids down and have their photo taken.

"It has been two years since we've had the trucks at the speedway and Medicar were helping promote the event," he said.

"You will be able buy tickets, have a sausage sizzle and chat to drivers about the trucks."

Wayne said the speedway event would have plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

"It will be a day of total destruction. And if you are not a fan of the trucks there will be motorcycle stunts, demolition derby, the wall of death, massive fireworks and more."

The Total Destruction Monster Truck event will be held at the Maryborough Speedway, 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana. Gates open 2pm.

Tickets available at the gate, at Medicar on Saturday, August 25 or visit maryboroughspeedway.com.au.

Find entry forms to win tickets to the speedway event in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.