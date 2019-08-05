EVENT: Don't miss your chance to see legendary journalist

TICKETS for the Fraser Coast's literary festival Lines in the Sand are now available.

The event will feature a keynote speech by prominent journalist Kerry O'Brien.

The festival will be held at Hervey Bay Library and University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said tickets to the talk by the recent Logie Hall of Fame award recipient were free and likely to be snapped up quickly.

"I'd recommend people sign up fast if they want to get along to hear the insights of a man who has spent more than 30 years in public broadcasting as part of a career spanning more than 50 years," Cr Seymour said.

Regional librarian Tara Webb said the event in Hervey Bay from September 27 to 29 would provide inspiration and insights for readers and writers.

The festival is the culmination of a year-long program of author visits and writing workshops.

"As well as Kerry O'Brien, the festival features authors hosting writing workshops, author talks and book signings as well as experts offering publishing tips and a welcome reception to meet and greet many of the guest speakers," Ms Webb said.

"The workshops cover a range of useful topics including how to start and finish your first novel, journaling, writing a memoir, self-publishing, copyright and legal matters for writers."

Visiting authors include Charlotte Nash, the bestselling author of romantic dramas such as The Paris Wedding; Sunshine Coast's Josephine Moon, who wrote the charming novel The Gift of Life and the engaging non-fiction read Buddhism for Meat Eaters.

All sessions are free but bookings are essential as numbers are limited.

To book, go to frasercoast libraries.eventbrite.com, any library branch or phone 4197 4220.