‘Don’t neglect sexual health during COVID’: Clinic to open

A NEW monthly sexual health clinic is coming to Hervey Bay.

The Queensland Council for LGBTI Health has begun new weekend sexual health clinics as Queenslanders are urged to keep up their checks during COVID-19.

Lance Schema, state manager of QC's Client Services, said more doctors and nurses were available to the community than ever before.

"We've run Testing Point for a long time, but we had to make changes to it because of COVID-19," he told QNews.

"All the doctors and nurses who run it are volunteers who generously donate their time.

"Because of the pandemic, they were busy in their own workplaces. We had to pause the service.

"However that's now levelled off and Testing Point is back on every fortnight.

"We do need people to book ahead because of COVID.

"We need to be able to ensure we can follow all of the protocols."

Additionally, Lance said two new monthly sexual health clinics were now on offer in the Brisbane and Hervey Bay regions.

"In Hervey Bay and Brisbane, we have the GP clinic on the third Saturday of every month," he said.

"Patients can speak to a doctor, and we also provide follow-up care including pathology with a nurse."

"It's the first Saturday clinic we've done.

"It started last month and we had a great response," Lance said.

"We have more GPs involved than ever before, which means more options than ever for people to see someone."

Lance said the clinics were LGBTI Sistergirl and Brotherboy inclusive and bulk-billed for anyone with a Medicare card.

"Unfortunately, we can't see anyone who does not have a Medicare number, however please do call us," he said.

"We can provide you with information on services that can see you without a Medicare card."

Lance encouraged Queenslanders not to neglect their sexual health during the ongoing pandemic.

"We want to let people know that it's safe to return to our clinics," he said.

"We have a strong COVID plan, and under that everyone wears masks, follows hand hygiene protocols and we're conducting all of the important checks at the door."

The Saturday clinics started late last month and the next ones are on September 19.

Bookings are available from 9am to 1.30pm and are essential.

Call 30177 1777 ahead of time.