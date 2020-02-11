DON’T PANIC: What cyclone warning means for Coast

Storm season – Councillor Rolf Light advises residents not to panic over the wet weather and far away cyclone. Photo: Cody Fox

KEEP calm and don’t panic, despite severe weather warnings and talk of cyclone activity.

That is the message from Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Rolf Light.

Wild weather has battered the region and flood warnings have been issued, with more predicted this week as a result of Cyclone Uesi.

Large swells and strong winds are expected to hit the region, blown in by the cyclone forming off the coast of New Caledonia.

BOM forecaster Kimba Wong said heavy rain would also likely move across the Fraser Coast in coming days with downpours in the high double digits not out of the question.

Ms Wong said while the cyclone was expected to remain off shore, it was likely a surf warning would by issued for parts of Queensland later in the week.

Cr Light said the Fraser Coast was well prepared for cyclone and flood season.

He urged residents to be prepared, not to panic about the weather and stay tuned to a trustworthy source of information.

Cr Light said reliable sources of information were the council’s disaster dashboard and the BOM and advised “Facebook doesn’t always give accurate information.”

He said the rain had the benefits of filling the region’s dams and causeways with the wet weather being a minor inconvenience at best.

Mr Light said there was no reason to panic over the cyclone as it was “not even in our waters” and far from the east coast of Queensland.

“This council will stay tuned to know if we need to react,” Cr Light said, regarding the cyclone.