Don't strip down too far at Coast beaches

NO IFS OR BUTTS: Plans to open a legal nude beach at Dundowran have been shut down by the government. Thinkstock

TWO years ago, the dream of many nudists was expected to come true - an official clothing optional beach on the Fraser Coast.

It seemed possible until the Queensland Government shut down a petition started by Poona man John Hart to introduce a legal nudist beach at Dundowran in 2015.

A decision to make the "nude beach" legal has not come to light despite the popular Fraser Coast beach already declared an "unofficial nude beach".

Dundowran Beach is a well-known spot to many locals as a "safe space" for people to strip off and wear their birthday suit without fear of judgement.

Although there may be no judgement, the same can't be said about punishment if caught.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders sponsored the petition despite his lack of desire to visit a nudist beach.

"I believe the people should get to decide on such a topic," he said.

"If enough people want it, why not?

"I wouldn't go to the beach with my body because mine should be hidden."

Mr Saunders said a nudist beach had the potential to increase tourism to the area.

"It's very big with tourists in New South Wales," he said. "A lot of people flock to these areas because there's not many of them."

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm acknowledged Dundowran Beach was an "unofficial" clothing-optional area.

He said the change had occurred over time without council's involvement.

"In early 2016, a push for the opening of a clothing-optional beach north of Hervey Bay was rejected by the State Government," he said.

"At present there are no designated clothing-optional beaches in the Fraser Coast area (and) Dundowran Beach is not routinely patrolled or policed by council officers."