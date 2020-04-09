Menu
EASTER TRAVEL: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders urges residents not to travel over Easter. Photo: File
News

Don’t travel over Easter says state MP

Stuart Fast
9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
EASTER celebrations this year have been hit hard by coronavirus.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said this Easter weekend is not a time for holidays, and residents must practise social distancing to beat the virus.

He said the current restrictions and measures taken against coronavirus were having an impact, but residents must remain disciplined so the positive effects could continue.

“These are very difficult times and I’m very proud of our community for the discipline the majority of our people have been showing with physical distancing, reduced traffic in our shops and the coming together to help each other out,” Mr Saunders said.

“Our local health workers are legends and it is our responsibility to ensure we help during these extraordinary times, by maintaining their safety by us staying healthy.

“So please stay at home unless essential needs require you to travel.

“And when shopping is required for food or goods make a list to reduce the need to put yourself and others at risk, and when you are out don’t forget to do the 1.5 metres.’’

