CROC WATCH: Anyone who spots a crocodile is urged to report it immediately.
News

Don't wait to report Fraser Coast crocodile sightings

Carlie Walker
by
5th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
Subscriber only

WHEN you spot a croc on the Fraser Coast, be sure to report it right away.

That's the message from the Department of Environment and Science, which responded to a croc sighting at Beelbi Creek last month, when the sighting was already a month old.

The sighting was reported on July 20 at a field day in the region, about a month after the creature was spotted near the creek, a spokeswoman said.

She said it was vital for the department to receive information in a timely manner to respond to such sightings, especially in areas where crocodiles were targeted for removal.

Two crocodiles have been removed from the Mary River in recent years.

The Fraser Coast is within Zone F of the Queensland Crocodile Management plan.

It is considered an atypical habitat zone as it is an area outside the normal area for crocodiles.

Zone F includes all waterways south of the Boyne River.

Any crocodile found in Zone F is automatically targeted for removal, regardless of size or behaviour.

A statement on the website of the Department of Environment and Science said the area was being monitored for further sighting reports.

Earlier this year two unconfirmed reports of crocodile sightings were reported to the department, both at Big Tuan Creek.

Members of the public can report crocodile sightings by calling 1300 130 372.

beelbi creek crocodile environment fraser coast mary river
Fraser Coast Chronicle

