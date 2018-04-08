'Don't waste our time': Officers fed up with hoax calls

FRASER Coast police are sick and tired of having their valuable time wasted on hoaxes and non-emergency triple zero calls.

The call for residents to think before dialling triple zero has come after police and ambulance officers were called to a Urangan home on Friday night after reports of a fatal stabbing.

A Queensland Police spokesman told the Chronicle juveniles reportedly "sniffing petrol" called triple zero and claimed a person had been stabbed to death.

The spokesman said laughing could be heard in the background when the call was made around 7.50pm.

Paramedics and police rushed to the scene on Hansen St to discover there had been no stabbing.

Hervey Bay Police Constable Tamara Strain said such phone calls were a waste of emergency services valuable time and resources.

Misusing the 000 service will land you on the wrong side of the law - Hervey Bay police Constables Tamara Strain and Paul Norman remind us to use the service only when it is genuinely needed. Valerie Horton

"We actually get (hoax phone calls) quite a lot, at least a couple of times a week," she said.

"A lot of the time they'll call from payphones and when the person answers, they'll just hang up."

In many cases, a phone call will be made and when answered, no voice responds on the other end.

Other instances of emergency service's time being wasted have included calls to triple zero after people had lost power to their home.

A person caught making a triple zero call when there is no emergency could face a jail term of up to three years or a hefty fine. In 2017 police laid almost 260 charges against 82 people across Queensland for not using the service correctly.

No charges were laid against the teenagers on Friday night.

"People should only call when their life is in danger or they involved in a dangerous situation at that moment in time," Cnst Strain said.

"A person caught making a hoax triple zero call will be caught and prosecuted."

FALSE 000 CALLS