Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

Treated biosolids at one of the Fraser Coast's many sewage treatment plants. Photo: Contributed

WHAT comes out at the other end of the sewage treatment process isn't something often discussed in polite society.

Now, Fraser Coast Regional Council wants you to have your say on how it uses biosolids.

Councillor David Lee said biosolids are an unavoidable by-product in the sewage treatment process consisting of mainly water and organic compounds.

"They are often applied as a fertiliser to improve soil structure due to the high nutrient value and water retention capabilities," he said.

He said the council was reviewing its biosolids strategy.

It is looking into options for reusing the by-product after recent changes to legislation alterd the standards biosolids must meet.

"On the Fraser Coast, biosolids are currently used in the agricultural sector for pasture for cattle, sugar cane, cotton, turf farms, legumes and tree plantations," Cr Lee said.

Cr Lee said the council wanted to give the community the chance to provide feedback as work started on the new biosolids strategy.

A dedicated webpage has been set up at www.frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/biosolids-strategy while further information is also available by contacting 1800 749 165 or emailing wbw@ghd.com.

"We are seeking initial feedback on or before July 23 with a second round of consultation, including a community survey on proposed reuse options, to follow in coming months," Cr Lee said.