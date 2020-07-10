Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treated biosolids at one of the Fraser Coast's many sewage treatment plants. Photo: Contributed
Treated biosolids at one of the Fraser Coast's many sewage treatment plants. Photo: Contributed
Council News

Don’t waste your waste: Help plan for pongy product

Stuart Fast
10th Jul 2020 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT comes out at the other end of the sewage treatment process isn't something often discussed in polite society.

Now, Fraser Coast Regional Council wants you to have your say on how it uses biosolids.

Councillor David Lee said biosolids are an unavoidable by-product in the sewage treatment process consisting of mainly water and organic compounds.

"They are often applied as a fertiliser to improve soil structure due to the high nutrient value and water retention capabilities," he said.

He said the council was reviewing its biosolids strategy.

It is looking into options for reusing the by-product after recent changes to legislation alterd the standards biosolids must meet.

"On the Fraser Coast, biosolids are currently used in the agricultural sector for pasture for cattle, sugar cane, cotton, turf farms, legumes and tree plantations," Cr Lee said.

Cr Lee said the council wanted to give the community the chance to provide feedback as work started on the new biosolids strategy.

A dedicated webpage has been set up at www.frasercoast.engagementhub.com.au/biosolids-strategy while further information is also available by contacting 1800 749 165 or emailing wbw@ghd.com.

"We are seeking initial feedback on or before July 23 with a second round of consultation, including a community survey on proposed reuse options, to follow in coming months," Cr Lee said.

More Stories

david lee fraser coast regional council resident feedback
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $5.5m build to help heroes save lives on Coast roads

        premium_icon $5.5m build to help heroes save lives on Coast roads

        Health ‘That intersection is the most dangerous road in Wide Bay’

        Police respond to noise complaint, make unexpected discovery

        premium_icon Police respond to noise complaint, make unexpected discovery

        Crime The noise level didn’t turn out to be the real problem

        Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        premium_icon Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        News Aviation firm releases 500,000 sale fares

        Toe-sucking pest jailed for creepy calls to strangers

        premium_icon Toe-sucking pest jailed for creepy calls to strangers

        Crime If a man answered the phone, he would hang up