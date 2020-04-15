Coronavirus testing is being ramped up. Picture: Rodrigo Abd

Coronavirus testing is being ramped up. Picture: Rodrigo Abd

Health officials have issued a warning to workers to be on the lookout for even the mildest of symptoms after a nurse worked for days with coronavirus.

The aged care health worker, from the Anglicare Newmarch House aged care facility in western Sydney, was reportedly "mortified" after realising they tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now 10 confirmed cases from including six staff and four residents.

"As you're aware the first case reported there was in a healthcare worker who worked whilst she had very mild symptoms, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said in a press conference this morning.

"I have spoken to the director of the public health unit and this person is absolutely mortified.

"So, I think I would urge people to remember that the symptoms of COVID can be incredibly mild and the key point is do not go to work.

"It doesn't matter how mild those symptoms are - runny nose, sore throat, just a scratchy throat in this case. Please don't go to work."

Dr Chant asked people especially working with vulnerable people - including in aged and disability care - to watch for "even minor changes" in their health.

More than 6400 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Australia, with 2886 in New South Wales, 1291 in Victoria, 1040 in Queensland, 433 in South Australia, 527 in Western Australia, 150 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 62, after a sixth person died in Tasmania on Tuesday.

Follow our live, rolling coverage of the pandemic below.

Originally published as 'Don't work': Mild symptom to watch for