Doon Villa gather before kickoff. Doon Villa v Gympie Diggers in their pre-season trial game at Villa Park, Maryborough. Doon Villa won 3-2.

DOON Villa will play their first fully fledged fixture at Villa Park today.

The Magpies will host United Park Eagles in their third-round FFA Cup clash at their Maryborough home.

Doon Villa installed lights at the ground during the off-season, and after a successful trial against Gympie look forward to another big night. The winner will face The Waves.

KSS Jets will travel to Bundaberg to face Brothers Aston Villa. The winner will face United Warriors.

Both games will kcik off at 6pm.