DOONGUL: Unable to even call an ambulance

LEFT HIGH AND DRY: Having needed an ambulance and been unable to call one, Len Rundell is just one Doongul resident angry at lack of phone coverage. Alistair Brightman

STRUGGLING to breathe, Len Rundell reached for his Doongul home's landline to call for an ambulance.

True to its ongoing unreliable nature, the phone was not connected.

If not for his forward- planning neighbour, Genevieve Gosling, Mr Rundell admits he would not have survived.

Ms Gosling had given Mr Rundell a radio to contact her as a Christmas present and thankfully was present to hear his call for help.

"I know the phones are really bad here and I have a satellite phone," Ms Gosling said.

"I didn't want to walk in one day and find him dead. Thankfully this time I heard the radio and called for help."

Doongul residents angry at lack of phone coverage - Genevieve Gosling and her son Darius Bolton,4. Alistair Brightman

Mr Rundell's story isn't an isolated incident.

Apart from paying for a satellite phone or going a kilometre to the ridge of a nearby mountain for mobile service, residents have no other options.

Residents of six years Raelene and Phillip Hagen have also had trouble contacting medical professionals when needed.

"I couldn't ring the ambulance, doctors or the hospital when I've needed to," Raylene said.

"I've rung Telstra, gone into the Maryborough store, talked to our local member and the ombudsman.

"For the last six days I have had no phone at all ... I shouldn't have to drive up the hill to talk on the mobile when I am paying for a service I am not getting.

"Are they going to wait until someone is dead to do something about it?

Doongul residents angry at lack of phone coverage - Raelene and Phillip Hagen. Alistair Brightman

"We expect sometimes there are things we can't do anything about and the phone will go down, but these interruptions are beyond 'acts of God' or relating to the weather."

Terry Bull and Janice See have been living in Doongul for 19 years and seen the situation grow worse overtime.

"I have a priority line because of my health and sometimes that doesn't even work," Mr Bull said.

"I think the underground copper wires coming from Brooweena are about 60 years old and are in low-lying areas, so they have been damaged over the years.

"We have been forgotten and brushed off."

Mary-Anne Ferrington, a local for six years, agrees residents' complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

"I can prove all of the times in the last six years - 15 times I have been on the phone complaining to Telstra," she said.

"It's hard because when people ring us - it rings normally so they don't think anything is wrong. But on our end the phone doesn't ring.

"There are two phone lines here running underground and one is better than the other. It just depends on your house which one you have so you really have to rely on your neighbours.

"It is affecting about three-quarters of our community here."

Doongul residents angry at lack of phone coverage - Mary-Anne Ferrington and John Draicchio. Alistair Brightman

Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said an ongoing hardware issue had impacted landline and ADSL services in certain areas of Doongul.

Ms Boisen said Telstra had investigated different options to restore services, such as resetting the equipment remotely, but without success.

Two technicians were sent to the site yesterday to replace equipment and restore services.

"We fully appreciate the frustrations to the local community when landline services are impacted and we apologise for any inconvenience," Ms Boisen said.

"Depending on the outcome of the technicians' visit to site that Telstra would continue to monitor the network to address customer issues."

"Unfortunately some of these customers have experienced ongoing issues.

"This is not the customer experience that we want.

"Hopefully this visit will sort out any issues, or we will continue to investigate to get to the bottom of this."