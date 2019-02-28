Menu
Doongul residents like Val and Les Rogerson have gained a strong sense of community in the face of the town's problems.
News

DOONGUL: What is gained from adversity

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Feb 2019 12:36 AM
TO PAINT the whole picture of Doongul, it's important not just to focus on what the town is lacking but also what it has gained in the face of adversity.

Rural Australians have had to rely on each other for survival since the first settlers and it's still a reality today for Doongul residents.

One of the true victories to come out of locals' onslaught of problems is the fierce community spirit shared by residents.

The unique stories of those who found their way to the regional township from different professions and paths have joined one larger tale as they rally around each other.

"You have got to rely on each other because there are times you need help and can't do it on your own," resident Val Rogerson said.

"It is a beautiful place to live and I would hate to leave."

Sue Youngman concurred.

"You can't get a bus or taxi out here, you need to rely on your neighbours if they are heading into town," she said.

"When the phones are down and you can't call for help your community is your first point of call."

community spirit doongul fccommunity fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

