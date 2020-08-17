‘Door wide open’ for swing against LNP in Bay

Whatever happens, Hervey Bay will have a new representative after the October election.

Whatever happens, Hervey Bay will have a new representative after the October election.

TED SORENSEN'S retirement leaves the "door wide open" for a swing against his party in Hervey Bay, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says.

Ms Hanson said her party's candidate for the seat, Damian Huxham, had "strong brand recognition" in the LNP stronghold and there was a "previously well established One Nation vote" in the seat.

Mr Huxham previously ran for the seat in 2017, taking 25.2 per cent of the vote.

He was behind Mr Sorensen on 37.7 per cent and Labor candidate Adrian Tantari, who took 29.1 per cent.

FRASER COAST VOTES: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham outside Hervey Bay State High School.

Well-known Bay businessman, Steve Coleman, is this year's LNP candidate for Hervey Bay.

Mr Coleman said the LNP offered a strong economic plan for Hervey Bay, which would support small businesses.

"I'm standing for the LNP because only we have a plan to supercharge the regions, stimulate our economy, drag Queensland out of recession and create a decade of secure jobs," he said.

Labor is yet to officially announce a candidate, though retired Army captain and former Federal Election hopeful, Jason Scanes, is hotly tipped.

Amy Byrnes has also entered the race as an Animal Justice Party candidate.

New LNP candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay Steve Coleman.

Mr Huxham said his endorsement showed "confidence in the work I've put into Hervey Bay over the years".

"I've always campaigned on local issues that are backed with solutions, not just a gripe," he said.

Mr Huxham said this year he would campaign on the ambitious goal of building a much-needed drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre with the proceeds of drug crimes.

"We need to divert that money into tackling the very serious issue of drug rehabilitation which is a scourge on Hervey Bay and so many other parts of Queensland," he said.

Want to keep up with the latest local election news? Follow fcpolitics to get stories delivered straight to your inbox.