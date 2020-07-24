DOUBLE FIGURES: Coast’s true jobless rate revealed

A SURGE in unemployment has been recorded in the Wide Bay region.

3600 people were added to the unemployment queue in the last 12 months, the highest increase in regional Queensland.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the burden of the already poor unemployment rate.

But LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander still labelled the statistics an indictment on Annastacia Palaszczuk's economic credibility.

"Under Labor, Wide Bay has the highest unemployment rate in Queensland at 10.2 per cent after experiencing a yearly increase of 2.9 per cent," Mr Mander said.

"2500 jobs have been lost in 12 months, youth unemployment has skyrocketed to 24.2 per cent and since Annastacia Palaszczuk became Premier 1100 more locals are unemployed.

"Wide Bay is an absolute unemployment horror show under Labor.

"Well before coronavirus hit, Queensland had some of the worst unemployment figures in the country, business confidence was in free fall and we had the most amount of bankruptcies across the nation.

"We know Labor's failure to deliver a budget or economic plan to support Queensland is costing jobs in Wide Bay.

"Queensland now had the longest unemployment queue in our history.

"The LNP has the best plan to stimulate the economy and create a decade of secure jobs to drag Queensland out of this recession.

"Our vision is to make Queensland Australia's economic powerhouse again; the best place to get a job and get ahead and raise a family.

Minister Employment Shannon Fentiman said the government knew Queenslanders had been doing it tough during the global coronavirus pandemic, which had impacted economies across Australia and across the world.

"The Palaszczuk Government have created 8000 more jobs since we came into government, this includes over 4000 created through our Back to Work program," she said.

"This is a program Tim Mander and the LNP planned to cut at the last election, that's 4000 jobs they didn't want for locals in Wide Bay.

"I'm proud that we have extended and expanded this program just last week to include support of up to $20,000 for employers to take on a previously unemployed apprentice or trainee.

"We know apprentices and trainees will play a vital role in our State's economic recovery."