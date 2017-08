Two people were airlifted off Fraser Island in separate incidents by a Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter.

TWO people have been airlifted to hospital by Lifeflight Rescue after seperate incidents on Fraser Island about 7.20pm on Monday.

A 71-year-old Brisbane woman was airlifted after tripping over a child and suffering a suspected fractured wrist.

Two people were airlifted off Fraser Island in separate incidents by a Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter. Lifeflight media

A 60-year-old Logan man was also airlifted after he fainted and suffered suspected head trauma.

Both patients were airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.