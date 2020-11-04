Double the celebration on cup day

The premier posed for pictures with dozens of people at the lunch.

CHEERS, standing ovations and happy tears were had by people at the Hervey Bay RSL as they saw Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk walk into the venue.

The newly re-elected premier was swarmed as people lined up to congratulate her and get a selfie.

The crowd cheered as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk entered the room.

One 92-year-old Hervey Bay resident was emotional after she met Ms Palaszczuk.

She told the Chronicle it was the first time she has ever voted for Labor, but was influenced to change her voting habits after the governments response to COVID-19.

“She did a bloody good job,” she said.

Colleen Howard felt the same way.

She said she wasn’t an overly politically minded person and normally “votes with the flow” but this year she felt passionately about voting Labor.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Colleen Howard.

Lynne Ebzery said she was thrilled to see the Premier.

“It makes us feel not forgotten,” she said.

Lynne Ebzery taking a selfie with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Ms Palaszczuk was at the RSL with MP Stirling Hinchliffe, Mayor George Seymour and Adrian Tantari.

The Melbourne Cup festivities continued on with Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Seymour judging the best hat or fascinator at the luncheon.

They awarded the prize to Pat Garner.

Best hat or fascinator winner Pat Garner.

Terrie McLean won best dressed female.

Terrie McLean won best dressed woman at the RSL event.

George Molnar won best dressed male.

The best dressed male finalist with the winner, George Molnar.

The RSL wasn’t the only venue packed with those dressed to impressed.

At newly opened Black Bear, local identities Dan and Steph Mulheron hosted a Cup party for a good cause.

Ashleigh Ridgley, Zoe Mckechnie, Belinda Becker and Daniel Becker celebrating their win on the horses at Black Bear.

Their event raised $600 for Fraser Coast Mates.