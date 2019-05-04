DOUBLE THE DIRT: Your guide to a massive weekend of Speedway

Maryborough Speedway - (L) Paul Swindells and Phil Roberts battle it out for position in the Formula 500's heat.

Maryborough Speedway - (L) Paul Swindells and Phil Roberts battle it out for position in the Formula 500's heat. Alistair Brightman

SPEEDWAY: For Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller, May Day week-end is one of the best weekends of the year.

This weekend the Maryborough Speedway showcases two nights of speedway action on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Saturday night features two state title events with the running of the Formula 500s and Wingless Sprint Cars.

Moller believes the Fraser Coast community needs to get out and see some great racing over both nights.

"We will have 100 cars racing each night," he said.

"In what was planned to be the last meeting of the season we have two State titles and the last round of the junior series."

Saturday night will also feature the mod-lite and junior sedan Wide Bay titles.

The action will return on Sunday with the running of the Gold Cup in the wingless sprint cars along with formula 500 and super sedans.

"This will be the fourth year we have run the Gold Cup and it is an event that the competitors enjoy," Moller said.

Moller says there are a few drivers that spectators should follow on the weekend including David Eggins and Dan Moes in the wingless, along with local Phil Roberts and Braith Hogan.

PROGRAM



Saturday

• wingless sprints QLD title

• formula 500 QLD title

• modlites Wide Bay title

• junior sedan top stars

• junior sedan new stars

• nostalgia sedans

• national 4's



Sunday

• wingless Gold Cup

• formula 500

• super sedans

• modlites Wide Bay title

• junior sedan top stars

• junior sedan new stars

• nostalgia sedans

• national 4's



TICKET PRICES

Adults - $25

Student/Pensioner - $20

Children u/12 - free

Family - $75



Gates open at 1pm and racing from 4pm