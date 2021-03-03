DOUBLE WIN: M’boro attractions among best in country

Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial and Maryborough Mural Project are among the winners in the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial and Maryborough Mural Project are among the winners in the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

The Australian Street Art Awards have labelled two Fraser Coast art trails among the best in the nation.

The Maryborough's Gallipoli to Armistice war memorial was awarded best monument or memorial and the Maryborough Mural Project came second in the best street art trail category.

These latest awards follow a string of others.

On Tuesday, Hervey Bay was named by Booking.com as one of Australia's most welcoming destinations.

This was a week after it was named one of Queensland's best travel regions by Wotif.com.

Torquay Beach was labelled as one of the best in Queensland.

Jetstar flights from Hervey Bay to Sydney will also take off in May.