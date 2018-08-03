Down, but not out of Derby

AFTER the Dunga Derby helped get her back on her feet, Dianne Francis went from being a recipient of the funding to a participant in the rally.

And while a sudden bout of illness forced Ms Francis' team to pull out of the rally yesterday, her family stepped into the car on her behalf.

Uncle Athol Francis and father Darryl will participate in the rally while she recovers back in Hervey Bay.

Ms Francis, who recently had surgery for an aggressive brain tumour, has been on the rally trail with her crew, the Twisted Sisters, raising funds for families going through similar circumstances since the start of this year.

Dunga Derby 2018 start - "Twisted Sisters" - Dianne Francis with (L) Rachael Walker, Anne Maree Nichol and Heather Crompton. Alistair Brightman

The Fraser Coast mother of five, who works at Hervey Bay Hospital as a midwife, was joined by her fellow workmates Heather Crompton, Rachael Walker and Anne-Marie Nicol.

Her team raised about $8200.

Ms Crompton said the team wanted to repay the kindness shown by last year's participants.

"We saw how much it helped Dianne, especially when she was so unwell," Ms Crompton said.

"So we wanted to pass that generosity onto another family in need one day.

"When this tragedy hit us last year, we were all devastated, then the Dunga Derby appeared and we were all moved by the actions of everyone involved.

"So we want some other family to have that hope one day."

Ms Crompton said it was amazing for the Fraser Coast to be home to Rally For A Cause.