The garden of Julie Roggeveen.
The garden of Julie Roggeveen. Kevin Farmer
News

Download PDF maps for Chronicle Garden Competition

Meghan Harris
by
20th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
IF you are visiting The Chronicle Garden Competition gardens over the next 10 days, we've made it easy for you to navigate your way around the region.

The Chronicle has put together 10 downloadable PDF maps for visitors and residents to print off and take with them as they tour the gardens.

Ten of thousands of people are expected to visit the gardens this weekend alone, but they are open to the public from today through to Sunday, September 29.

Entry is free.

Click here for online interactives of the maps

DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINTABLE PDFs HERE.

The Chronicle Garden Competition entrants (use this when navigating maps 2 - 5)

1. Toowoomba North garden map (all entrants)

2. Toowoomba South garden map (all entrants)

3. Country gardens map (all entrants)

4. Highfields garden map (all entrants)

5. Pittsworth self-drive map

6. Picnic Point self-drive map

7. Queens Park self-drive map

8. Laurel Bank self-drive map

9. Highfields self-drive map

10. Country gardens self-drive map

