Download these home lessons for your kids

TWO weeks of curriculum for remote learning has been sent to schools as an emergency plan if coronavirus shuts schools, forcing Queensland kids to learn from home.

Education Queensland late yesterday gave all schools access to new two-week units of content aligned with the national curriculum, ready to be used if schools are shut or if a student has to learn from home in isolation.

The content for Prep to Year 10 includes subjects of English, mathematics, science, digital technologies, design technologies and history and geography and will be rolled out to schools from now progressively.

For years 11 and 12 schools have developed localised courses of study for each subject according to teaching plans, a letter to schools from deputy director-general Peter Kelly said.

Schools will plan day-to-day learning content via virtual classrooms, including video and online discussion groups and interactive learning and an array of remote learning methods, directed by teachers and students themselves.

Department of Education assistant director-general for state school performance Stacie Hansel is leading the rollout of the content to limit disruption to teaching and learning if students have to learn at home.

"Everyone is here to support families and support students' continuity of learning," she said.

"We won't be mandating everyone logs on at 9am doing the same lessons … (school) staff will be checking in with students if the school was closed.

"What we've actually done is put together, for example, a Year 5 unit of work we want students to work through topics in that time … If they were face-to-face this would be the topics they're covering.

"We've also provided the answers and lessons for parents so if they need to support students."

Education Minister Grace Grace said coronavirus would interrupt life in many ways, but she was confident Queensland kids would be able to learn amid a coronavirus lock down.

"The department has virtual classroom capability and a suite of online resources that schools can use to continue their teaching and learning and to support home-based learning across the entire curriculum," she said.

"Our COVID-19 preparedness efforts are focused on making these resources known and available to all schools, and providing new materials to support staff, students and parents."

It comes as schools are surveying families to find out who has access to smart devices and finalising hard copy packages for subject materials for lower primary and secondary students if needed.

Independent and Catholic schools have been ramping up their ability to deliver online and remote learning for weeks, trialling video classrooms and online platforms for learning that will see some schools follow normal school timetables.

St Margaret’s Year 12 students Margot Lisle, Ruby Howard and Zali Fisher. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

A St Margaret's Anglican Girls School spokeswoman said all teachers, students and parents were familiar with the schools' learning system called Place of Discovery.

They have trialled the remote learning platform with over 780 users using it at the same time, with no issues.

"For our very young students, the primary school is putting together packages of resources students may use at home. For some boarding families who don't have online capacity, content would be posted to them," she said.

All Hallows' School deputy principals Carolyn Liddy and Wendy Florey wrote to parents informing them they were planning for "probable" scenarios where schools could be closed for 1 to 5 days or two weeks or more.

"For "learning at home", our students would be supported by their teachers through the Microsoft Classroom OneNote tool with every class in the School already having a OneNote so this platform is familiar to all teachers and students," they said.

St Paul's School principal Dr Paul Browning said the school had been upskilling students and teachers in virtual classrooms among ensuring students have devices at home.

"We've done a lot of communicating with parents, with regular updates of our plans so they're informed about what adjustments we're making," he said.

Somerville House principal Kim Kiepe said all students from Years 5 to 12 already took their own laptops home each day, while those in Prep to Year 2 were taking home iPads and Years 3 to 4 laptops each day in case they need to access materials online.

"Somerville students will follow their regular timetable," she said.

In the Junior School, teachers will contact the girls' parents and the older girls, outlining what they need to do each day.

"In the senior school, Somerville House uses a platform called My Subjects, and the girls will go to their subject page where their activities for the lesson will be posted.

"Teachers will be directing the learning and interacting with students via secure online discussion forums."