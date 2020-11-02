Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster here. Picture: Darrian Traynor
Sport

Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

by Tom Winch
2nd Nov 2020 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We can't be trackside or watching with colleagues in the office - but you can still keep the sweep tradition going with our 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster.

This is your place for all the expert tips, best bets, leading analysis plus fashion and trackside gossip throughout Spring Racing Carnival.

No matter where you'll be watching the race that stops the nation, we've got you covered with a downloadable poster to print and get your sweeps underway for the 2020 Melbourne Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE 2020 MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP HERE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINT AT HOME SWEEP POSTER

  • Click the download link above
  • Once the poster has opened, right click the page
  • Save to your computer
  • Print at home

 

Originally published as Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep poster

More Stories

melbourne cup melbourne cup 2020 racing sweep

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Not the accidental premier’: M’boro MP praises leader

        Premium Content ’Not the accidental premier’: M’boro MP praises leader

        Politics Saunders says premier has proven herself to be the real deal.

        Splashing the cash to give visitors a royal-worthy flush

        Premium Content Splashing the cash to give visitors a royal-worthy flush

        News CHEMIST Patrick Costigan is looking forward to being able to direct Maryborough...

        Brisbanites wowed by Maryborough Story Bank

        Premium Content Brisbanites wowed by Maryborough Story Bank

        News IT WAS a tale of two women from Brisbane whose paths crossed in the Maryborough...

        Brolga spreads its wings with raunchy show

        Premium Content Brolga spreads its wings with raunchy show

        News IT WAS close to a pandemic-style full house when the Brolga Theatre opened for...