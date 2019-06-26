Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
Courier Mail only Ash Barty signed poster
News

Download your Ash Barty poster here

by Kyle Pollard
26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Our Ash is on top of the tennis world and to celebrate the Barty party The Courier-Mail has put together this exclusive hero poster for you to download. Get your copy here!

Born and raised in Ipswich, Barty is the second Australian woman to hold the No.1 spot in the WTA rankings, after fellow Indigenous champion Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

To celebrate our Ash's rise to the top, The Courier-Mail has released this exclusive signed poster for our subscribers to download.

Hang it on the wall or keep it as a unique piece of memorabilia, as Barty looks to make history with victory at Wimbledon.

Just click on the banner below and download now!

More Stories

ash barty editors picks tennis

Top Stories

    WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    premium_icon WATCH: Shark steals fisherman's feed on pier

    Fishing He shared the footage to the Facebook page of his business and it already has more than 5400 views.

    Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Temperatures expected to warm up across Fraser Coast

    News Increased cloud cover is expected in coming days.

    What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    premium_icon What Esplanade businesses had to say about the 20-year plan

    Business Some have welcomed the proposals, but others aren't so sure

    BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon BRAVE: Moment famed anchorman received cancer diagnosis

    News He has spent years in the limelight, never shying away from a story.