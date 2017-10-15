Downpour to continue as heavy falls predicted for Fraser Coast

MORE than a month's worth of rain has been dumped on the Fraser Coast this past weekend, and there's more to come.

Heavy rainfall anywhere between 40 to 150mm is predicted for the region as a strong upper trough combines with a coastal one this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating up to 200mm along the east coast of Australia during the next eight days.

It follows a severe thunderstorm warning being issued for Maryborough on Friday afternoon.

The Heritage City was drenched in 71.6mm over the weekend, while Hervey Bay received 92.6mm, more than a month's worth of rain for October.

BOM meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said Hervey Bay and Maryborough could anticipate further showers because of the combination of a strong upper trough and coastal trough combining.

He said rainfall could be anywhere between 8-80mm for the region today.

"It's an evolving situation, these patterns are notoriously hard to predict,” Mr Bufalino said.

"If this trough stays south, the potential for heavy rain decreases.”

Mr Bufalino said a widespread rain event in October was unusual as thunderstorm activity was more common.

"For today, we're expecting heavy to moderate rainfall in Hervey Bay and Maryborough,” he said.

"Heavy rainfalls are totally dependant on the coastal trough, but there is potential for it to continue into Wednesday.”

Weather watching group Higgins Storm Chasing issued an alert for a 'dangerous' storm warning for areas between Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Gympie, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Fraser Coast SES controller Bob Biram said SES groups were on standby in the event of flash flooding.