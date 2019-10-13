Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

WET WELCOME: Chronicle reader BM Macca found this frog washed out of her downpipe while she was cleaning the tank trap. Her Sunshine Acres property received 38mm of rain at the weekend.

EXPECT a return to dry weather after the weekend's downpours.

The Fraser Coast received its first much-needed soaking in months over the weekend, with storms and showers setting in across the region.

In Maryborough, 20mm was recorded across the weekend and Hervey Bay received a total of 20.4mm , according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

On Saturday alone, Maryborough reached 19.4mm and Hervey Bay 17.6 mm.

The last time Maryborough had this much rain was in June when 32.6mm was recorded for the month, while Hervey Bay had 71.2mm.

This brings the month's total rain to 25.8mm and 24.2mm respectively for Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford said Torbanlea recorded the highest rainfall, with 65mm from Friday, while Takura received 58mm.

"Some places got a storm and therefore got heavier falls,” she said.

"Lenthalls Dam recorded 55mm and the last time it recorded this much rain was in October 2018.”

Ms Ford said it was unlikely the region would have more rain this week.

"Across the next few days at Hervey Bay the weather is mostly sunny around 26 degrees during day,” she said.

"Similar weather is forecast for Maryborough with a mostly sunny top of 27 degrees during the day.”