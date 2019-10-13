Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WET WELCOME: Chronicle reader BM Macca found this frog washed out of her downpipe while she was cleaning the tank trap. Her Sunshine Acres property received 38mm of rain at the weekend.
WET WELCOME: Chronicle reader BM Macca found this frog washed out of her downpipe while she was cleaning the tank trap. Her Sunshine Acres property received 38mm of rain at the weekend. BM Macca
News

Downpours dry up after much-needed soaking on Coast

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Oct 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPECT a return to dry weather after the weekend's downpours.

The Fraser Coast received its first much-needed soaking in months over the weekend, with storms and showers setting in across the region.

In Maryborough, 20mm was recorded across the weekend and Hervey Bay received a total of 20.4mm , according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

On Saturday alone, Maryborough reached 19.4mm and Hervey Bay 17.6 mm.

The last time Maryborough had this much rain was in June when 32.6mm was recorded for the month, while Hervey Bay had 71.2mm.

This brings the month's total rain to 25.8mm and 24.2mm respectively for Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford said Torbanlea recorded the highest rainfall, with 65mm from Friday, while Takura received 58mm.

"Some places got a storm and therefore got heavier falls,” she said.

"Lenthalls Dam recorded 55mm and the last time it recorded this much rain was in October 2018.”

Ms Ford said it was unlikely the region would have more rain this week.

"Across the next few days at Hervey Bay the weather is mostly sunny around 26 degrees during day,” she said.

"Similar weather is forecast for Maryborough with a mostly sunny top of 27 degrees during the day.”

fcweather fraser coast hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Diner en Blanc's secret location revealed

    premium_icon GALLERY: Diner en Blanc's secret location revealed

    News The closely kept secret about the location of Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast was finally revealed on Saturday night

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    premium_icon Minister wants more info on health boss 'sacking'

    News Minister seeks more information over controversial sacking of CEO

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Big change coming for heart health checks

    Health "More needed to be done to protect Australian hearts"