Asbestos has been dumped illegally at Nikenbah transfer station, forcing the council to fork out thousands of dollars from taxpayers to safely remove the material. Picture: Fraser Coast Council
News

’Downright dangerous’: Asbestos illegally dumped at Coast tip

Isabella Magee
19th Mar 2021 1:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An investigation is underway after the council was forced to organise an urgent, costly clean-up of dumped asbestos this week.

The asbestos was left at the Nikenbah transfer station, however, the Saltwater Creek Road landfill in Maryborough is the only Fraser Coast waste facility accepting this kind of waste.

﻿The back section of the transfer station was shut down as a safety measure, while the clean up was organised.

As part of the investigation, the council is reviewing CCTV footage of people who attended the facility in the lead up to the illegal activity.

For an individual, fines for dumping asbestos start from $2,669, while for a corporation, could be $10,008.

Councillor﻿ David Lee said it’s “not just lazy” but “downright dangerous” as there are strict safety procedures needed to dispose asbestos﻿.
“Council staff were alarmed to discover this week that someone had dumped asbestos in the steel pile and the builders’ waste area,” Cr David Lee said.

All asbestos waste taken for landfill disposal must be double wrapped or double bagged in heavy duty 0.2mm Polyethylene sheeting with a tape seal, clearly marked ‘ASBESTOS’.

