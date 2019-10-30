Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Dozens charged as escort agency shut down

by Thomas Chamberlin
30th Oct 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say they have shut down an illegal escort agency on the Gold Coast, with 25 people charged, including the alleged business owner.

Police raided a house in Coomera and a 47-year-old man was charged with carrying on the business of providing unlawful prostitution.

The raid was part of police Operation Romeo Manoeuvre which began in March this year.

"During the search officers allegedly located several mobile phones with contact numbers used in advertising for prostitution services, two vehicles used for transportation, a computer with software for booking appointments along with a range of business documents," police said in a statement.

"Police will allege the business was operating under the facade of a legitimate businesses, with documentation uncovered including employment contracts and worksheets.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Groenhuijzen said the investigation outcome was significant as senior figures had been arrested.

Twenty-five people charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
coomera escort agency operation romeo manoeuvre prostitution

Top Stories

    Parliament praise for Mary’s Making a Comeback campaign

    premium_icon Parliament praise for Mary’s Making a Comeback campaign

    News The focus on the city’s economic recovery looks set to continue

    Police call for witnesses after highway tragedy

    premium_icon Police call for witnesses after highway tragedy

    News An Avoca man has died in horrific crash on Childers Rd yesterday

    First NGR train rolls into Maryborough for upgrade

    premium_icon First NGR train rolls into Maryborough for upgrade

    News It’s a sight that will be a regular occurrence

    Wedding also celebrates couple's love for Heritage City

    premium_icon Wedding also celebrates couple's love for Heritage City

    News The two lost touch but reconnected last year