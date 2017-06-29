Children have a visit from author Mem Fox in Maryborough

Mem Fox talks about the importance of reading to children while visiting Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

DOZENS of children and their parents have gathered at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre to meet Mem Fox.

The beloved children's author is in town for the Mary Poppins Festival and will be hosting reading sessions at the theatre throughout the day.

She will also be doing a presentation for parents at the theatre from 7pm about how important it is to read to children.

Speaking on the topic on Thursday, Mem said it was hard to express how important it was for parents to read to their children.

"It's so important. It's so important to read to children that I almost have no words to express," she said.

Mem is currently doing book signings before the start of her next reading session.

There is still time for parents to book their children in at the Brolga Theatre.