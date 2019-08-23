Menu
Multiple dead kangaroos sprawled across Bribie beaches with bushfire haze in the background.
News

Dozens of dead roos on Queensland beach

Luke Simmonds
by
23rd Aug 2019 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
Warning: Distressing.

HEARTBREAKING images have surfaced from Bribie Island's northwestern beaches detailing the devastation caused to local wildlife as a deadly bushfire continues to burn.

Dead kangaroo at the northern end of Bribie.
Up to 40 dead kangaroos have been spotted sprawled across the sand between Second and Fourth Lagoon. It appears they were fleeing to the safety of water.

A bushfire has been raging in national park and plantation forests near Top Swamp and Ocean Beach campsite since 2.15pm Tuesday.

It was suspected to have begun from a controlled burn off that flared up in strong winds.

Campers were evacuated from the region immediately.

It is unknown what the effects have been across the rest of the island at this stage. The Department of Environemnt and Science has been contacted for comment.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are assisting Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQPlantations by building containment lines as it continues.

Another dead kangaroo.
Smoke haze may still pose a threat to residents nearby.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

Please phone triple-0 immediately if your property is under threat.

Dead kangaroo north end of Bribie.
Dead kangaroo north end of Bribie.

bribie island bushfire kangaroo wildlife

